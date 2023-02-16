We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Restructures Units to Cut Costs
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) , an integrated energy major, has plans to merge some businesses, stemming from efforts of slashing annual costs by $9 billion in 2023, as compared with 2019. The news was reported initially by The Wall Street Journal.
ExxonMobil has a goal of reorganizing its operations into three businesses — Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions. It has also said that it will merge smaller units to concentrate decisions pertaining to supply chain, procurement and acquisition of raw materials, among others.
The restructuring will give ExxonMobil more negotiating power on deals with third parties. It will do so by eliminating the possibility of more than one Exxon unit negotiating different deals with the same supplier.
In order to reduce costs in its supply chain, ExxonMobil will create a group called ExxonMobil Supply Chain, which will merge its logistics, materials management and other groups. All these developments are reflecting the company’s consistent effort at adapting to the ever-changing business environment.
However, ExxonMobil has stated that these developments"are not about headcount reductions". With some jobs becoming redundant over time, there will likely be some layoffs with the rehiring of workers for different assignments.
