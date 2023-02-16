We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Apexigen, Inc. (APGN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Apexigen, Inc. (APGN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Apexigen, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Apexigen, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APGN's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that APGN has returned about 78.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.1%. As we can see, Apexigen, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.8%.
The consensus estimate for BeiGene, Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Apexigen, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 557 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.5% this year, meaning that APGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. BeiGene, Ltd. is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apexigen, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.