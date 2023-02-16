We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has OI Glass (OI) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has O-I Glass (OI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
O-I Glass is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. O-I Glass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI's full-year earnings has moved 19.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that OI has returned about 32.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.7% on average. As we can see, O-I Glass is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Reliance Steel (RS - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.7%.
Over the past three months, Reliance Steel's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.3% so far this year, meaning that OI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Reliance Steel falls under the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.1%.
O-I Glass and Reliance Steel could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.