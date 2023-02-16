We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Archer Aviation (ACHR) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Archer Aviation Inc. is one of 48 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ACHR has returned about 50.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 2.3% on average. This means that Archer Aviation Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AAR (AIR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 19.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for AAR's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Archer Aviation Inc. is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.8% so far this year, so ACHR is performing better in this area.
AAR, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved +7.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Archer Aviation Inc. and AAR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.