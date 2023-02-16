We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $17.05, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.83% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.51 billion, down 12.19% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.57% higher within the past month. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.13.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.