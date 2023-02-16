We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed at $227.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 29.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.
Nvidia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, down 38.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.01 billion, down 21.31% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% lower. Nvidia is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, Nvidia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.42.
We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.46 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.