Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Micron (MU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $61.84, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 9.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.
Micron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.63, down 129.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.81 billion, down 51.1% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.09 per share and revenue of $16.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -125.03% and -46.67%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Micron is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.