Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) closed at $24.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had gained 20.31% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.
Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, down 150% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.77% lower within the past month. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Lithium Americas Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.39, which means Lithium Americas Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
