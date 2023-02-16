We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) closed at $9.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 27.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.27%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.84% lower. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XPEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.