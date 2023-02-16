We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.51, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.38% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.53 million, up 467.78% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.42% lower. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.