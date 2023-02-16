We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaunos (TCRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alaunos (TCRT - Free Report) closed at $0.64, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 19.93% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alaunos as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alaunos is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 80%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaunos. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alaunos is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.