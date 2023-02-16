Back to top

Geron (GERN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Geron (GERN - Free Report) closed at $2.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 16.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Geron as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Geron to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.12 million, down 88.85% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Geron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Geron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

