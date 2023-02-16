WIX Launches AI Text Creator to Boost Wix Editor Uptake

Wix.com Ltd ( WIX Quick Quote WIX - Free Report) has introduced an AI Text Creator that enables Wix Editor users to create, manage and grow their online presence with quality site content. This innovative feature offers a streamlined process that simplifies website-building, from generating creative titles to formulating personalized text and is precisely curated for each user's website.
By utilizing Wix's expertise in website creation, users are guided through a series of questions to produce the best results for website content. The AI Text Creator creates tailored titles, taglines and paragraphs within seconds, eliminating the time-consuming effort required to produce a “professional-looking” website.
The company also noted that its strong grasp regarding website content, such as the ideal text length, important information to highlight and the appropriate tone, coupled with GPT-3 technology, provides users with exceptional text quality that is essential to having a professional website. The company is excited to continue incorporating the latest AI technologies to optimize the website creation process for users.
The AI Text Creator is gradually being rolled out to Wix users in English, with plans for wider distribution. This new feature enhances Wix's robust offering of website-building tools and reinforces the company's commitment to providing its users with the most innovative and efficient solutions to grow their online presence.
Wix Editor offers ready templates and drag-and-drop editor tools to facilitate Website editing to make web stores look professional without any design experience.
Per a report from
Grand View Research, the global digital marketing software market size was valued at $65.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2030. The industry is expected to benefit from the ongoing digitalization and increased proliferation of smartphones, added the report.
The company is benefiting from the launch of several user-friendly applications and strategic collaborations. In February, the company announced its new SEO Dashboard, which provides valuable insights to customers from the Wix Education Hub and Google Search Console.
Wix.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 3% against the
sub-industry’s decline of 15.4% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Jabil ( JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) and Bandwidth ( BAND Quick Quote BAND - Free Report) , each currently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.23 per share, rising 0.8% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.7%. Shares of ANET have increased 10.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.37 per share, rising 0.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.
Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 39.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bandwidth 2022 earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.
BAND's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 301.8%. Shares of the company have declined 59.2% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
