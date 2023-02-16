We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Heineken (HEINY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
Heineken (HEINY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HEINY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 17.04 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.02. Over the last 12 months, HEINY's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.81 and as low as 15.35, with a median of 17.72.
We also note that HEINY holds a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HEINY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.15. Within the past year, HEINY's PEG has been as high as 1.63 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.23.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Heineken is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HEINY feels like a great value stock at the moment.