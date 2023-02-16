We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Arch Capital Group (ACGL) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Arch Capital Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ACGL has returned 8.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.2% on average. This shows that Arch Capital Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) . The stock has returned 28.7% year-to-date.
In BrightSphere Investment Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Arch Capital Group is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.8% so far this year, so ACGL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
BrightSphere Investment Group, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #56. The industry has moved +12.1% so far this year.
Arch Capital Group and BrightSphere Investment Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.