Is Siemens (SIEGY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Siemens AG (SIEGY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Siemens AG is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Siemens AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIEGY's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, SIEGY has gained about 16% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 7.9%. This means that Siemens AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Terex (TEX - Free Report) . The stock has returned 31.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Terex's current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Siemens AG belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.9% so far this year, meaning that SIEGY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Terex falls under the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #22. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Siemens AG and Terex as they could maintain their solid performance.