Is Heineken (HEINY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Heineken NV (HEINY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Heineken NV is one of 197 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Heineken NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEINY's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, HEINY has gained about 7% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.6%. This shows that Heineken NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.8%.
For Helen of Troy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Heineken NV belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that HEINY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Helen of Troy falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.9%.
Heineken NV and Helen of Troy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.