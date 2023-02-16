We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Restores Fuel Delivery Following a Leak
Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) , an energy infrastructure major, has recommenced activities at a gasoline pipeline network in California after a leak was uncovered recently, per media reports. The pipelines are responsible for supplying unleaded and diesel fuel to storage facilities in southern Nevada.
Following the outage, the crucial pipeline transporting gasoline and diesel to California is now back in operation, promising some price relief. Residents were advised by officials not to make rash purchases while service was being restored. The gasoline spill had not resulted in any injuries or fires.
Gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel are transported by Kinder Morgan's CALNEV pipeline, covering 566 miles, from refineries and marine terminals in Los Angeles to Barstow, California, to the vicinity of Las Vegas.The SFPP West pipeline by Kinder Morgan runs approximately 515 miles to transport petroleum products from the Los Angeles area to Colton and Imperial, California, and east to Phoenix.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Kinder Morgan currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the energy space include Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) and PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Murphy USA operates stations close to Walmart supercenters and sells low-cost, high-volume fuel. This helps the company in getting a lot more business than its competitors. Another significant competitive advantage for the firm is its access to product distribution centers and pipelines, which helps control costs in the intensely competitive retail sector. Over the past 30 days, MUSA has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024.
Halliburton Company, one of the major oilfield service companies in the world, provides a range of construction, engineering, and maintenance services to the energy, industrial, and government sectors. Over the past 30 days, HAL has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions.
PBF Energy is a leading crude refiner and offers end products that include heating oil, transportation fuels, lubricants, and many other related items. It has five oil refineries and accompanying infrastructure throughout the United States. Over the past 30 days, PBF has seen an upward revision in earnings estimates for 2023.