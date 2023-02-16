We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is DoorDash (DASH) A Buy Heading into Q4 Earnings Announcement?
Popular food-delivery platform provider DoorDash (DASH) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the closing bell. DoorDash, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has missed the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. But with recent economic data pointing to a strong consumer, is DASH a buy?
DoorDash is expected to post a loss of -$0.70/share, which would reflect negative growth of -55.56% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have been revised down nearly 3% in the past 60 days. Sales for the quarter are projected to climb 35.9% to $1.77 billion.
DASH has missed on earnings in each of the past four quarters, with an average miss of -50% over that timeframe. While recent economic data continues to point to a healthy and strong consumer, a -3.74% Earnings ESP points to another potential earnings miss.