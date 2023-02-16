Back to top

Is DoorDash (DASH) A Buy Heading into Q4 Earnings Announcement?

Popular food-delivery platform provider DoorDash (DASH) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the closing bell. DoorDash, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has missed the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. But with recent economic data pointing to a strong consumer, is DASH a buy?

DoorDash is expected to post a loss of -$0.70/share, which would reflect negative growth of -55.56% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have been revised down nearly 3% in the past 60 days. Sales for the quarter are projected to climb 35.9% to $1.77 billion.

DASH has missed on earnings in each of the past four quarters, with an average miss of -50% over that timeframe. While recent economic data continues to point to a healthy and strong consumer, a -3.74% Earnings ESP points to another potential earnings miss.


