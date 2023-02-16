NRG Energy, Inc. ( NRG Quick Quote NRG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.64 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 by 14.7%. The bottom line improved 269.1% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusting loss of 97 cents per share. In 2022, NRG reported earnings of $5.17 per share, down 32.6% from $7.67 in 2021. Revenues
NRG Energy's (NRG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.64 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 by 14.7%. The bottom line improved 269.1% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusting loss of 97 cents per share.
In 2022, NRG reported earnings of $5.17 per share, down 32.6% from $7.67 in 2021.
Revenues
NRG Energy’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues came in at $7,855 million, up 11.5% year over year. Total revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,673 million by 9.4%.
Total revenues for 2022 were $31.5 billion, compared with $26.9 billion in 2021.
Highlights of the Release
Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $435 million, up 0.5% from $433 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s total operating costs and expenses in 2022 amounted to $29,577 million, up 23.8% from $23,895 million in 2021.
NRG repurchased shares worth 606 million at an average price of $40.5 per share, for a total amount of capital returned to shareholders of $938 million in 2022.
NRG announced the agreement under which the company will acquire Vivint, a smart home platform company, in an all-cash transaction. The company expects to achieve $100 million in cost synergies and $300 million in revenue synergies/growth through cross-selling, channel optimization, and continued base business growth by 2025.
Financial Highlights
As of Dec 31, 2022, NRG Energy had cash and cash equivalents worth $430 million compared with $250 million on Dec 31, 2021.
As of Dec 31, 2022, NRG’s long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $7,976 million compared with $7,966 million on Dec 31, 2021.
Cash provided by operating activities for 2022 was $360 million compared with $493 million in the year-ago period.
Capital expenditures for 2022 were $367 million compared with $269 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
NRG Energy reaffirms its 2023 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2,270-$2,470 million. Cash provided by operating activities was in the range of $1,780-$1,980 million.
NRG’s 2023 free cash flow before growth investments was in the band of $1,520-$1,720 million.
Zacks Rank
NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
