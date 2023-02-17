Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Airbnb (ABNB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Mark, Increase Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) reported earnings of 48 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 77.8%. The figure significantly jumped from earnings of 8 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $1.9 billion increased 24% on a reported basis and 31% on FX neutral basis, respectively, year over year. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion.

The year-over-year increase was driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Also, growth in Average Daily Rates and Gross Booking Value (GBV) remained a tailwind.

Growing gross nights booked owing to solid momentum across high-density urban areas, remained a positive. Increasing guest demand and a continuous recovery in cross-border travel aided the quarterly performance.

Quarterly Details

Nights and Experiences Booked were 88.2 million, increasing 20% on a year-over-year basis. The metric was driven by strong performances in all regions, especially Asia Pacific.

GBV amounted to $13.5 billion, which rose 20% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

GBV per Night and Experience Booked (or Average Daily Rates) was $152.8, down 1% year over year.

In terms of trip length, the category of long-term stays of 28 days or more which accounted for 21% of overall gross nights booked, remained a positive. Further, 46% of gross nights booked came from stays of at least seven nights.

In the reported quarter, gross nights booked in high-density urban areas represented 51% of overall gross nights booked.

Cross-border travel for the fourth quarter accounted for 44% of total gross nights booked, downfrom 49% in the same quarter last year.

Airbnb, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Airbnb, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Airbnb, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Airbnb, Inc. Quote

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $506 million, up 52% from prior-year quarter’s level.

Operations and support costs, product development expenses, and general and administrative expenses were $260 million, $397 million and $256 million, increased 15.5%, 7.9% and 17.9%, respectively, year over year. Sales and marketing expenses rose 16.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $409 million.

For the fourth quarter, Airbnb reported operating income of $235 million, significantly up from $76 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounted to $9.62 billion compared with $9.63 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.

Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2022, was $1.987 billion compared with $1.986 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $463 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $966 million in the prior quarter.

Airbnb generated a free cash flow of $455 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, Airbnb expects revenues between $1.75 billion and $1.82 billion, implying year-over-year growth in the band of 16-21% on a reported basis and 18-23% on FX neutral basis, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.73 billion.

ABNB anticipates the year-over-year growth of Nights and Experiences Booked to be strong like that in fourth-quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be slightly down compared with year-ago quarter’s figure.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Airbnb has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) , Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) and Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Agilent has gained 8.4% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.

Arista Networks has gained 6.1% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.

Garmin has lost 24.6% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for GRMN is currently projected at 5.6%.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - free report >>

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) - free report >>

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) - free report >>

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings travel-leisure