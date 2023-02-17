We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bae Systems (BAESY) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bae Systems PLC (BAESY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bae Systems PLC is one of 48 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bae Systems PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BAESY has gained about 2.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 1.3% on average. This means that Bae Systems PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Textron (TXT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 5.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Textron's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bae Systems PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.1% so far this year, so BAESY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Textron falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #106. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bae Systems PLC and Textron as they could maintain their solid performance.