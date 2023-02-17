We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Deutsche Telekom AG is one of 103 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTEGY's full-year earnings has moved 19.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, DTEGY has gained about 9.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -2.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Deutsche Telekom AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 0.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, TransAlta's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 71.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Deutsche Telekom AG is a member of the Diversified Communication Services industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.5% this year, meaning that DTEGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
TransAlta, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 59-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved -4.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deutsche Telekom AG and TransAlta as they could maintain their solid performance.