Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arrow Electronics (ARW) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arrow Electronics (ARW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Arrow Electronics is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 649 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arrow Electronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARW's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ARW has gained about 18.3% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 14.4%. This means that Arrow Electronics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 63.1%.
Over the past three months, Airbnb, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arrow Electronics belongs to the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.9% this year, meaning that ARW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Airbnb, Inc. falls under the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #100. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +29.2%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Arrow Electronics and Airbnb, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.