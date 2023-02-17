We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Annovis Bio (ANVS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Annovis Bio, Inc. is one of 1174 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Annovis Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANVS' full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ANVS has gained about 35.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.4% on average. This means that Annovis Bio, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25%.
The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Annovis Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 557 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2% so far this year, so ANVS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
BioLife Solutions, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 102-stock industry is ranked #151. The industry has moved +1.9% so far this year.
Annovis Bio, Inc. and BioLife Solutions, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.