We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2022 GAAP loss of $1.65 per share, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 45 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 70 cents.
Revenues increased 40% year over year to $1.82 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.91%.
Quarter in Details
In the fourth quarter of 2022, total orders increased 27% year over year to $467 million, driven by growth in consumers and consumer engagement at DoorDash as well as the acquisition of Wolt.
Marketplace GOV increased 29% year over year to $14.45 billion, driven primarily by organic growth in total Orders as well as the addition of Wolt.
DoorDash, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
DoorDash, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DoorDash, Inc. Quote
In the reported quarter, adjusted cost of revenues soared 58.8% year over year to $975 million, driven by growth in total orders and increased insurance reserves and costs associated with its first-party distribution business.
Adjusted gross margin was 41.9% compared with 49% reported in the year-ago quarter.
In the quarter under review, adjusted sales & marketing expenses inched up 0.3% year over year to $396 million.
In the fourth quarter, adjusted research & development surged 72.4% year over year to $131 million, driven by growth in headcount and the addition of Wolt.
Adjusted general & administrative increased 18.5% from the year-ago quarter to $199 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was $117 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $47 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Dec 31, 2022, DoorDash had $3.52 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $2.32 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.
Cash flow from operations was $23 million in the fourth quarter compared with the third-quarter 2022 cash flow of $199 million.
Free cash outflow in the fourth quarter was $73 million.
Guidance
For the first quarter of 2023, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $15.1-$15.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $120-$170 million.
For 2023, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $60-$63 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $500 million to $800 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DoorDash currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
DoorDash shares have declined 36.3% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 14.3%.
Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) , Everbridge (EVBG - Free Report) , and Frontier (FYBR - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Baidu sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while both Everbridge and Frontier carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Baidu shares have declined 10.5% in the past year. BIDU is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22.
Everbridge shares have declined 26.9% in the past year. EVBG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22.
Frontier shares have gained 6.1% in the past year. FYBR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 24.