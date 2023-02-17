In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
What's in the Cards for Matterport (MTTR) in Q4 This Season?
Matterport, Inc. (MTTR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $39.96 million, indicating a 47.5% surge from the year-ago period’s reported quarter. Segment-wise, subscription revenues, services revenues and product revenues are likely to have boosted growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss is pegged at 10 cents per share. A loss of 9 cents per share was reported in the third quarter of 2022.
Matterport, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Matterport this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Matterport has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.
RIOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 73.63%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.