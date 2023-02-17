We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Soars 7.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $20. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.7% gain over the past four weeks.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock rose for the fifth straight day, driven by optimism over oil prices spurred by Russia's planned production cut next month and the potential demand boost from the easing of coronavirus restrictions in China. With crude prices holding steady at around $75-$80 a barrel and robust product demand, the fuel refining space is on a solid footing. This has contributed to the strength in Calumet Specialty Products Partners.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +106.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.01 billion, up 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CLMT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Western Midstream (WES - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $28.38. WES has returned 3.7% in the past month.
Western Midstream's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.2% over the past month to $0.72. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +24.1%. Western Midstream currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).