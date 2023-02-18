We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed at $7.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.73%.
Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 10.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.48%.
Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 million, down 39.76% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 68.18% lower. Energy Fuels currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Fuels has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.36 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.