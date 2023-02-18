We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ally Financial (ALLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) closed at $31.05, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.73%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto finance company and bank had gained 19.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ally Financial as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, down 55.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.05 billion, down 3.9% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $8.36 billion, which would represent changes of -39.77% and -0.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.79% higher within the past month. Ally Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Ally Financial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.21.
The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
