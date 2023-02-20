Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Semiconductors segment of the equity market, the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (
PSI Quick Quote PSI - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Semiconductors is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $564.44 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Semiconductors segment of the equity market. PSI seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.
The Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of semiconductor companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.55%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.52%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Broadcom Inc (
AVGO Quick Quote AVGO - Free Report) accounts for about 5.57% of total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Analog Devices Inc ( ADI Quick Quote ADI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 46.56% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, PSI has added about 18.71%, and is down about -8.49% in the last one year (as of 02/20/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $85.66 and $138.29.
The ETF has a beta of 1.39 and standard deviation of 42.46% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PSI is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares Semiconductor ETF (
SOXX Quick Quote SOXX - Free Report) tracks PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF ( SMH Quick Quote SMH - Free Report) tracks MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. IShares Semiconductor ETF has $7.13 billion in assets, VanEck Semiconductor ETF has $7.54 billion. SOXX has an expense ratio of 0.35% and SMH charges 0.35%. Bottom Line
