We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Booking Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BKNG has returned 22.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 9.3%. This shows that Booking Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Signet (SIG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.3%.
In Signet's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.1% this year, meaning that BKNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Signet falls under the Retail - Jewelry industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #44. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.9%.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Booking Holdings and Signet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.