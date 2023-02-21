We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
8x8 (EGHT) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
8x8 Inc (EGHT - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, EGHT's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."
A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.
A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.
EGHT has rallied 37.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates EGHT could be poised for a breakout.
Once investors consider EGHT's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 3 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.
Investors should think about putting EGHT on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.