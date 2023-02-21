We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NiSource (NI) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 22, before market open. NiSource delivered a negative earnings surprise of 9.1% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to reflect in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
The new electric and gas rates came into effect during the second half of 2022, which are likely to have a positive impact on NiSource’s earnings.
Stable demand from its customers are likely to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings. NiSource expects increased prices associated with certain materials and supplies that could have adversely impacted its earnings.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 25.64%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 10.43%.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.
NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise
NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote
Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of +1.03%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
DTE Energy (DTE - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.8% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
DTE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is $6.23, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.75%.
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
EIX’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $4.76, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.12%.
Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
SRE’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $8.96, implying a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.
