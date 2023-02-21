Camping World (CWH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Camping World Holdings, Inc. ( CWH Quick Quote CWH - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 21. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8%. Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at 2 cents per share, down 97.8% year over year. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained stable.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.27 billion, suggesting a decline of 7.8% from the prior-year quarter. Factors to Note
The company’s fourth-quarter results are likely to be negatively impacted by a decline in new vehicle revenues. High costs are likely to have affected the bottom line. However, increase in average selling price of new and used vehicle, acquisitions and new store openings are likely to have aided the results.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for products, services and other segment’s revenues is pegged at $238 million, flat year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for new vehicle revenues is pegged at $468 million, indicating a decline of 15.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from finance and insurance, and used vehicle is pegged at $105 million and $411 million, suggesting growth of 8.7% and 0.2% year over year, respectively. Camping World Price and EPS Surprise
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Camping World this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. Earnings ESP: Camping World has an Earnings ESP (difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Camping World currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some stocks from the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ( PLYA Quick Quote PLYA - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here PLYA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 66.7% year over year. Planet Fitness, Inc. ( PLNT Quick Quote PLNT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Planet Fitness have declined 16.3% in the past year. PLNT’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.6%.
iQIYI, Inc. ( IQ Quick Quote IQ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
IQ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 9%, on average. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 125% year over year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Camping World (CWH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 21. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8%.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at 2 cents per share, down 97.8% year over year. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained stable.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.27 billion, suggesting a decline of 7.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Factors to Note
The company’s fourth-quarter results are likely to be negatively impacted by a decline in new vehicle revenues. High costs are likely to have affected the bottom line. However, increase in average selling price of new and used vehicle, acquisitions and new store openings are likely to have aided the results.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for products, services and other segment’s revenues is pegged at $238 million, flat year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for new vehicle revenues is pegged at $468 million, indicating a decline of 15.5% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from finance and insurance, and used vehicle is pegged at $105 million and $411 million, suggesting growth of 8.7% and 0.2% year over year, respectively.
Camping World Price and EPS Surprise
Camping World price-eps-surprise | Camping World Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Camping World this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Camping World has an Earnings ESP (difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Camping World currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
PLYA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 66.7% year over year.
Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Planet Fitness have declined 16.3% in the past year. PLNT’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.6%.
iQIYI, Inc. (IQ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
IQ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 9%, on average. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 125% year over year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.