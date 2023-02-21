We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PCAR vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Automotive - Domestic stocks have likely encountered both Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Paccar is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tesla has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that PCAR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
PCAR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.39, while TSLA has a forward P/E of 52.62. We also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18.
Another notable valuation metric for PCAR is its P/B ratio of 3. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TSLA has a P/B of 14.49.
Based on these metrics and many more, PCAR holds a Value grade of A, while TSLA has a Value grade of D.
PCAR stands above TSLA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PCAR is the superior value option right now.