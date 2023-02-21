We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Banco Santander (SAN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Banco Santander (SAN - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SAN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.59. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09. Over the past year, SAN's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.77 and as low as 4.19, with a median of 5.21.
We should also highlight that SAN has a P/B ratio of 0.61. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.60. Within the past 52 weeks, SAN's P/B has been as high as 0.61 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.46.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SAN has a P/S ratio of 1.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.51.
Finally, investors should note that SAN has a P/CF ratio of 4.93. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SAN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.63. Over the past year, SAN's P/CF has been as high as 5.58 and as low as 3.04, with a median of 3.81.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Banco Santander's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SAN is an impressive value stock right now.