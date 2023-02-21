We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crocs (CROX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Crocs is one of 281 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CROX has returned about 21.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 13.3%. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.8%.
In Hyatt Hotels' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Crocs belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.4% so far this year, so CROX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Hyatt Hotels, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #36. The industry has moved +16.1% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Crocs and Hyatt Hotels as they attempt to continue their solid performance.