We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Mondelez is one of 197 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mondelez is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDLZ's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, MDLZ has gained about 0.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 1.3% on average. This means that Mondelez is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.9%.
In Marine Harvest ASA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Mondelez belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that MDLZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Marine Harvest ASA is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Mondelez and Marine Harvest ASA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.