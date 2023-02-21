Manitowoc (MTW) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Rise Y/Y

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ( MTW Quick Quote MTW - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents per share. The bottom line improved 185% year over year. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of $4.10 in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of 10 cents per share. Manitowoc’s revenues were up 24.9% year over year to $622 million in the quarter under review. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $562 million. Unfavorable changes in foreign currency translation rates had an impact of $31.3 million on sales. Orders in the reported quarter increased 15.1% year over year to $708 million. Backlog at the end of 2022 was $1,056 million, up 4.5% from the 2021-end levels. Operational Update
Cost of sales increased 20.7% year over year to $505 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit rose 46.7% year over year to $117 million. The gross margin was 18.7% in the reported quarter compared with 16% in the prior-year quarter.
Engineering, selling and administrative expenses increased 2.5% year over year to $79 million. Adjusted operating income was $36.4 million in the quarter, up 108% from $17.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $51.5 million, marking a year-over-year increase of 50.6%. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 6.9%. Financial Updates
Manitowoc reported cash and cash equivalents of $64.4 million at the end of 2022, down from $75.4 million at 2021-end. Long-term debt was $379.5 million at the end of 2022, down from $399.9 million at 2021-end. The company generated $77 million of cash in operating activities in 2022 compared with cash utilization of $76 million in 2021.
2022 Performance
Manitowoc reported adjusted EPS of $1.06 in 2022 compared with 86 cents reported in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of $3.51 per share against earnings per share of 31 cents posted in 2021.
Sales were up 18.2% year over year to $2.03 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion. Outlook
For 2023, Manitowoc expects revenues of $2-$2.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $130 million and $160 million. Adjusted EPS is expected between 35 cents and $1.15.
Price Performance
In the past year, Manitowoc's shares have lost 17.9% against the industry's growth of 28%.
industry’s growth of 28%.
Manitowoc currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
