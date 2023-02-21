We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Evergy (EVRG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Evergy Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 24, before market open. Evergy’s earnings per share in the last reported quarter were 6.4% better than expectations.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Consider
Evergy’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the new rates that became effective in Missouri during the last month of the quarter. In addition, the higher transmission margins are expected to boost fourth-quarter earnings.
However, higher interest expenses are likely to offset some positives.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share is pegged at 22 cents, indicating an increase of 37.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.16 billion, indicating an increase of 3.39% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What the Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.
Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: Evergy has an Earnings ESP of -39.55%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, EVRG carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.
NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 22, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
NI’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is $1.55, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.44%.
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
EIX’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $4.76, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.12%.
Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
SRE’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $8.96, implying a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar