We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter financial results on Feb 23, after market close. The company had delivered a negative earnings surprise of 10.58% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Alliant Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from investment earnings in clean electricity generation, battery storage projects and higher electric and gas sales.
Higher depreciation and interest expenses are likely to have offset some positives during the yet-to-be reported quarter.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alliant Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 37.14%.
Quantitative Model Prediction
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 22, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
NI’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.55, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.44%.
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
EIX’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $4.76, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.12%.
Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
SRE’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $8.96, implying a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.