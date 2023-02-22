We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
DISH Network (DISH - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23.
For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.14 billion, suggesting a decline of 6.93% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 47 cents, indicating a decline of 45.98% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once. DISH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.83%, on average.
DISH’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the negative impacts of intense and increasing competition in the Pay-TV market, as well as cord-cutting. This has resulted in a continuous decline in subscriber acquisition and retention in the past four quarters.
DISH Network Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
DISH Network Corporation price-eps-surprise | DISH Network Corporation Quote
Pay-TV subscribers declined over the last four quarters. In the third quarter, DISH TV subscribers declined 9.7% year over year to 7.607 million. Sling TV subscribers decreased 5.7% year over year to 2.411 million.
Wireless subscribers at the end of the third quarter were 8.007 million, down 8.7% year over year. The rapid deceleration of subscribers is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter too.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
DISH currently has an Earnings ESP of -16.43% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
