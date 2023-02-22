We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) closed at $524.94, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.
Heading into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 5.9% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ulta Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $5.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.01 billion, up 10.25% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. Ulta Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Ulta Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.32, which means Ulta Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, ULTA's PEG ratio is currently 1.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.