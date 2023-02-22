We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1174 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTLA's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that NTLA has returned about 7.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.8%. This shows that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Centogene N.V. (CNTG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.4%.
Over the past three months, Centogene N.V.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 557 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.1% this year, meaning that NTLA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Centogene N.V. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #103. The industry has moved +44% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. and Centogene N.V. as they could maintain their solid performance.