Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Papa John's (PZZA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 23, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 13.3% from the prior-year quarter. Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates have been revised downward by 3.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $522.8 million, suggesting a decline of 1.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Note

Papa John's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are likely to be negatively impacted by dismal comps, domestic company-owned restaurant sales as well as international revenues. However, expansion efforts, sales building initiatives and digitalization are likely to have aided the company’s performance.

We expect domestic company-owned restaurant sales and international revenues to decline 6.9% and 15.5% year over year, respectively. On the other hand, we expect North America commissary revenues, and North America franchise royalties & fees to increase 4.2% and 3.7% year over year, respectively.

High commodity and labor costs are likely to have affected the bottom line in the quarter-to-be reported. Operating margin is expected to be 6.2% compared with 7.2% reported in the prior year quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

 

Papa John's International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Papa John's International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Papa John's International, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Papa John's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Papa John's has an Earnings ESP of +1.47%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Papa John's carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline while reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.67 suggests a decline of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Casey's top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.52 billion, which indicates an increase of 15.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.62% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Shares of Dine Brands have gained 35.6% in the past year. DIN’s earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.

Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.16% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line improvement while reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.23 suggests an increase of 18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Ross Stores’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.13 billion, which suggests a rise of 2.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. ROST delivered an earnings beat of 10.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (DIN) - free report >>

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) - free report >>

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) - free report >>

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants