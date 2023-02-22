We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) closed at $9.21, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2023. In that report, analysts expect XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.27%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.38% lower. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
