Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.94, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2023. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 121.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.34 billion, up 5.13% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.77.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.