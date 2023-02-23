We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.08, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.
Truist Financial Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 5.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.12 billion, up 14.92% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $24.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.62% and +8.3%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Truist Financial Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower within the past month. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Truist Financial Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.61.
We can also see that TFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.