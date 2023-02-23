We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
RH (RH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
RH (RH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $306.59, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.
Coming into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 0.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from RH as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.33, down 41.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $777.36 million, down 13.77% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.91% lower. RH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note RH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.45, so we one might conclude that RH is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that RH has a PEG ratio of 1.75 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
